Poor patients hit hard as KNH doubles consultation, other fees

By  Nasibo Kabale

What you need to know:

  • The hospital has also increased user fees, though the figures have not been made available.
  • The increment has prompted protests, including by the Renal Patients Society of Kenya.

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has nearly doubled the consultation fee, a decision that will hit the poor hard, given the rising reliance on the hospital for specialised treatment.  

