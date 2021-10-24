Youth, women leaders complain as William Ruto leaves Rift Valley out of his political campaigns

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono says DP Ruto is first galvanising his support in other regions.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Youth and women leaders from Deputy President William Ruto’s Rift Valley bastion have complained that they are being left out from the hustler programmes he is rolling out countrywide.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.