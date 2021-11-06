Your days are numbered, Raila Odinga warns looters of public funds

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader has warned looters of public funds that their days are numbered.

Speaking at various stop overs, Mr Odinga said those who have stolen public resources are in a panic mode as the third revolution takes shape under the Azimio la Umoja.

He said only thieves of public resources doubt the possibility of the Sh6, 000 stipend for needy families.

"We have a lot of resources in this country. We are very rich but our resources end up in the pockets of thugs, that is why they are in a panic and doubt it when I promise the stipend," said Mr Odinga.

He said no Kenyan chose which tribe to belong to or region to be born, and Azimio la Umoja will ensure safety of all Kenyans irrespective of tribe and religion.

"No Kenyan should be blackmailed, threatened nor discriminated against on the basis of tribe or religion. Nyandarua County is negatively affected by the ban on tree harvesting from the forest, I will speak with the President to have the ban lifted," he added.

Motorcade was blocked

The ODM leader motorcade was blocked by residents who demanded to be addressed by Mr Odinga.

He rubbished Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom up economic model saying Kenyan youth need better jobs not wheelbarrows.

He promised constitutional change to ensure equitable distribution of resources.

"Equality is guaranteed in our Constitution but thousands of children from Central Kenya drop out of school for lack of school fees due to inequality in resource distribution. As we work towards improving the economy to make Kenyans more independent, we shall ensure that no child drops out of school for lack of school fees," said the ODM leader.

Seal the loopholes

He promised to seal the loopholes used to steal public funds and send the thieves to jail.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia welcomed Raila to Nyandarua saying the ODM leader had shown willingness to work with Mt Kenya in ensuring that the region prospers.

He said the region was ready to work with a presidential aspirant who is ready to continue with the impressive legacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Some people claimed that Raila is not capable of climbing Mt. Kenya, let them come and see how well he has been received,” said the governor.

He said farmers in Nyandarua were yearning for a government that would support their agricultural ventures.

"Kenyans are wiser and smart, they will make informed decisions at the ballot, we know what Mr Raila stands for and his sacrifice and deeds for the country and Central Kenya region," said Mr Kimemia.