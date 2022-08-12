Young Turks send the old guard packing in Gusii politics victories

Official results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission show a trend of newcomers trouncing veterans.

MP Jimmy Angwenyi, 75, of Jubilee, was beaten by 33-year-old Japheth Nyakundi of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mr Angwenyi has served as MP for four terms, having been first elected in 1996 in a by-election.

He was re-elected in 1997 and retained the seat in 2002.

He, however, lost it in 2007 to Mr Richard Onyonka before bouncing back in 2013 when he recaptured it on The National Alliance ticket, this time representing Kitutu Chache North, which was hived off from former Kitutu Chache.

Sam Ongeri, 84, of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya and Jubilee’s Chris Obure, 74, were yesterday staring at defeat by 40-year-old Simba Arati of ODM for the Kisii governor seat.

In Nyaribari Chache, Jubilee’s Richard Tong’i, 50, who was seeking a third term, conceded as provisional results showed that 40-year-old Zaheer Jhanda was poised to win.

Shockwaves

The defeat of the veteran politicians has sent political shock waves through Gusiiland as more big shots are expected to fall, according to provisional results.

Mr Nyakundi yesterday described his win as a strong message that it was time for the youth to take charge of the country’s leadership.

“I thank the people of Kitutu Chache North for electing me as their member of Parliament and for coming out in large numbers to vote for me... I assure them that I will work for them and ensure we take our constituency to greater heights,” he said.

Mr Nyakundi won with 11,834 votes, followed by Mr Angwenyi, who garnered 8,260.

Born of mixed parentage, Mr Jhanda’s projected win in Nyaribari Chache took many by surprise because the constituency is one of the most conservative in Kisii, where one’s clan has been a very strong political factor.

Mr Jhanda’s competitors mockingly told his supporters that he belongs to no clan and should not be elected.

In Bomachoge Borabu, Prof Zadoc Ogutu of Jubilee was beaten by little-known Obadiah Barongo of ODM. It was similar in Bonchari where three-time MP John Opore was beaten by newcomer and US-based Prof Charles Onchoke.

The new faces were often dismissed as inconsequential. In Kitutu Chache South, ODM’s Anthony Kibagendi, 40, garnered 14,478 votes, followed closely by Andrew Mokaya Maubi with 10,378 votes.

Former Kenya Ports Authority boss Daniel Manduku (ODM) was declared the winner in Nyaribari Masaba. Mr Manduku put up a spirited fight against his competitors, most of whom were elderly.

In Bomachoge Chache, UDA’s Alpha Miruka, 39, won with 12,558 votes. Among his closest competitors was former MP Simon Ogari of ODM. In South Mugirango, 33-year-old Sylvanus Osoro was poised to retain his seat.