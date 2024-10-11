You risk isolation, Moses Kuria tells Mount Kenya

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary and presidential advisor Moses Kuria has warned that Mt Kenya residents risk being locked out of national leadership if they don't unite with other regions across the country.

"If you isolate yourselves from other communities then national leadership will be very far away from you," he told the congregation Friday at Anglican Church Ngiriambu in Kirinyaga County during the funeral service for Philip Muriuki Ngari, the father of Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni.

He reminded the residents that Mt Kenya votes are so few compared to those from other regions.

"You see what happened in the National Assembly during the impeachment of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. It clearly demonstrated that our votes are very few and for us to succeed we must unite with other communities," he said.

He told Mt Kenya leaders to stop misleading residents that they can go it alone and win politically.

"Our leaders should start doing winning mathematics and not losing ones and show the residents the right direction. We have been bragging that we have a tyranny of numbers but in Parliament during the impeachment you lost,” he said.

He regretted that leaders from the region made the biggest mistake when they kept away from other ethnic groups and started talking about their unity alone.

"Let us not repeat the same mistake if we want to survive politically and remain at the national leadership," he said.

The MP for Chuka Igamba Ng'ombe Patrick Munene admitted that the transition from National Hospital Insurance Fund ( NHIF) to Social Health Authority ( SHA) was experiencing challenges.

However, Mr Munene who is also vice chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Health assured Kenyans that all will be well.

"We are in a difficult phase of transition and we ask Kenyans to be patient and support us," he said.

Mr Munene said SHA is a good system and assured Kenyans it will work. Ms Muthoni defended SHA system, saying it will help Kenyans access free medical care.