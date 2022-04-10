You have betrayed us, DP officials tell Justin Muturi

A section of Democratic Party officials has termed the move by party leader Justin Muturi to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance as a betrayal and an attempted “coup”.

Led by deputy secretary-general Wambugu Nyamu, the leaders said the deal does not represent the party’s position.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi, Mr Nyamu said that any decision about a coalition pact must be ratified by the party.

“He (Justin Muturi) tried to pull a coup but he did not succeed. We quickly filed an objection and the agreement is null and void. Even if it means going up to the Supreme Court, we are going to teach them a lesson,” said Mr Nyamu.

He accused Mr Muturi of betrayal, saying he personally looked for the National Assembly Speaker last year before the party installed him as its presidential candidate.

“I looked for Muturi and we endorsed him as our presidential candidate. He should have informed the same people who made him the (party) boss about his deal with Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

The Nyeri senatorial seat aspirant said that DP had in February passed resolutions that it will not enter into any pre-election coalition deals with other parties.

He said that the move by Mr Muturi did not have the blessings of the party. He said that before signing any agreement, a National Executive Council (NEC) has to look into such deals and then call a National Delegates Conference to ratify the agreement.

DP WIlliam Ruto with National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (left) on April 9, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

“An individual cannot negotiate and ratify a deal arbitrarily,” he said.

He said that after filing an objection about the deal, some party officials had called for a NEC meeting to ratify the deal.

But speaking after signing the coalition deal, Mr Muturi said he had the backing of the Democratic Party.

Mr Nyamu claimed that the officials who signed the agreement with Kenya Kwanza do not even know the contents of the deal they signed.

“We don’t know what is in the deal, DP chairman and secretary-general are not aware of the contents of the agreement,” he claimed.

“Even the party legal officer never ratified the decision,” added Mr Nyamu.

Three party officials – Mr Nyamu, King'ori Choto, and Daniel Munene – have now written to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu asking her to disregard the pact between Kenya Kwanza and DP.