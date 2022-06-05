You can't intimidate us, CS Wamalwa tells off DP Ruto

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has slammed Deputy President William Ruto over his calls to have six cabinet secretaries prosecuted for politicking.

CS Wamalwa, who was speaking in Mombasa while unveiling the DAK-P party offices in Kizingo on Saturday, accused DP Ruto of double speak.

He said the DP is contradicting himself as previously he was the one coordinating cabinet secretaries to campaign for UhuRuto in 2017.

CS Wamalwa claimed that the DP has accused a section of CS’ of plotting to kill him and now wants the cabinet secretaries arrested, jailed or fined for having a political alignment.

“You were our supervisor in the 2017 campaigns, why do you want us prosecuted for supporting Raila Odinga and Martha Karua in 2022?

“The inconsistency and his double speak gives us shivers whether he is really ready to run the next government,” the CS added.

Mr Wamalwa said Dr Ruto has not been truthful and alluded that he may be suffering from Selective Amnesia.

“Which of the Rutos should Kenyans believe? It has come to pass that William Ruto does not mean what he says or doesn’t say what he means.

“As an Advocate and a Cabinet Secretary, we are aware of our constitutional rights. The Leadership and Integrity Act cap 23, allows political neutrality for public servants except Cabinet Secretaries,” the CS said.

He noted that Cabinet Secretaries are political appointees and implement policies of the ruling political party.

“Parliament in its wisdom exempted CS’ and CECs from the political neutrality. William Ruto knows this very well and that is why he was coordinating us in 2017-18.

Why should we be criminals now that we are supporting ‘Baba na Mama’? We will not be shaken; we will not look back. We will support whoever we want.

Come August 9, my vote will go to Raila Odinga as the 5th President of the Republic. I will not turn back, that is my stand. We shall not be intimidated.

Deputy President William Ruto's UDA party on Friday wrote to the DPP Noordin Haji seeking prosecution of state officers engaging in active politics.

Through a letter signed by secretary general Veronica Maina, the party wanted the DPP to invoke article 157(6)(a) of the Constitution and press charges against the officers to safeguard a free and fair electoral process.

The party listed Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru, James Macharia of Transport and Infrastructure, Defence's Eugene Wamalwa and Peter Munya of Agriculture.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and Environment CS Keriako Tobiko were also listed.