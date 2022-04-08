You can back Raila or Ruto, Isaack Kalua tells GTAP aspirants

A political party has offered its aspirants a special choice to back either Deputy President William Ruto or Azimio presidential hopeful Raila Odinga for president, veering off tradition where political parties take a stand on the national vote.

Environmentalist Dr Isaack Kalua, the leader of the Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) on Friday said the party had resolved to give its 152 aspirants for various positions free will to make a decision on whoever they deem fit for presidency and rally behind him.

Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga are the leading presidential contenders in the August 9 General Election.

Dr Kalua pointed out that GTAP aspirants will be special compared to their opponents in various parties whose leaders have joined either of the two sides, noting this was the highest level of democracy exhibited by a political party in the Country.

“We do not want to force our aspirants on whoever is running for president. Since GTAP has not produced a presidential candidate, we shall not penalise any of our aspirants who choose to back either DP Ruto or Mr Odinga for the top seat,” Mr Kalua said.

Introduce new ideas

Dr Kalua revealed that the party seeks to introduce new ideas into the country’s politics with a bias for environmental conservation, while changing the perception of the electorate not only to put all their hopes on the presidency, but consider electing good leaders at the bottom of the pyramid.

Dr Kalua who is also the founder of the Green Africa Foundation, is celebrated for his passion for the environment, which saw him acquire the name ‘Green,’ that is now part of his official identity.

On Friday, he revealed that the party wants to groom and develop competent leaders who will provide decent choices for Kenyans across the country.

“Since we are not producing a presidential candidate in this election, we want to nurture better leaders from the MCAs, MPs, Woman Reps, senators and governors.

“Your president could be…the area MCA, the MP or the Woman Rep – the leader closest to you with the keys to unlocking the solutions to your needs,” Dr Kalua said.

Essential services

He went on: “Many Kenyans continue to live in despair in spite of the constitution that was passed to bring essential services to our people. We want to change that, by restoring the integrity of service delivery to the citizens of our people and prioritising election of loaders at the lower cadre who are in touch with the grassroots frequently.”

GTAP, he noted, will launch and execute a Green Scorecard to hold the government accountable for every decision and every expenditure incurred on behalf of Kenyans across all government functions and to promote access to affordable tools of justice.

He urged Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga to live up to their promises, as one of them is poised to take the country’s leadership in the next four months.

“The DP has promised that his administration, in continuation of the government’s Big Four agenda, will set aside Sh100 billion for the programme while Mr Odinga has promised Sh6,000 each for every vulnerable household in the country.

“We can only urge them to live up to these promises and not to let Kenyans down,” Dr Kalua said.

He lamented that it was unfortunate that close to two-thirds of households in Kenya were exposed to poverty according to the latest study by the State run Kenya Institute of Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra).

Multidimensional poverty

The study conducted by Kippra shows that 63 percent of Kenyan households experienced “multidimensional poverty” in the financial year 2020/2021.

“This is quite alarming thus calling for concerted efforts from our leaders to address. This means the electorate must be very keen on who they elect for whichever office,” Dr Kalua stated.

Speaking at GTAP headquarters in Karen where he briefed the media on the coming party delegates meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday, Dr Kalua advised Kenyans to look up to the 48 governments – National government and 47 county governments on equal measure and not to just rely on the central government alone.

“This calls for the election of good, energetic leaders at the lower cadre who have close contact with the grassroots and are able to deliver their promises,” he said.

He urged voters to consider the GTAP candidates, noting that the party was out to sanitise Kenya’s politics.

He challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration to address issues of job creation in manufacturing, promote local content, address issues facing SMEs and reduce regulatory burdens on Kenyans.