You are still in Azimio, Tribunal tells Alfred Mutua's party

Blow to Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party as Political Parties Disputes Tribunal thwarts its attempt to exit the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

The Tribunal has struck out the complaint by MCC on grounds that it was prematurely filed.

It has also ruled that MCC should have first invoked the internal dispute resolution mechanisms before going to the tribunal.

On claims that MCC was not aware of the content of the Coalition agreement, the Tribunal says it is hard to believe the argument as no evidence was tabled demonstrating that they asked the Registrar of Political Parties to furnish them with the document.