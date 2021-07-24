Wiper postpones PG meeting after Raila, Kalonzo hold talks

Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka. 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A meeting between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka on the sharing of political parties’ funds led to the postponement of a meeting that would have seen the latter leave the Nasa coalition.

