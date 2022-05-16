Wiper MP's no-show at KICC ahead of Raila's running mate announcement

Wiper leaders have kept off the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya running mate announcment event, where presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga is set to name his running mate today.

This comes amid threats by the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper party to pull out of the coalition and go it alone over the running mate impasse.

Only the Nairobi County Gubernatorial running mate nominee Prof Philip Kaloki, who is a member of the Wiper party is resent at the event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Wiper Kenya party last evening sent out invitations to its legislators for a morning meeting at the SKM Command Centre

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is already at the SKM Command Centre where he is set to make the announcement.

"You are invited by our party leader His Excellency Hon Kalonzo Musyoka to the SKM command center today morning 16th May, 2022 at 11am for an extremely important announcement. Please purpose to come," the invite sent by Robert Mbui, Wipers National Organizing Secretary reads in part.

This comes as the party is expected to head High Court today to seek to disband Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party and rekindle his presidential bid, one of his lawyers and Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo revealed yesterday.

Mr Musyoka, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth are said to be the frontrunners in the race to become the running mate to the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga. But the Wiper family feels that Mr Musyoka stands no chance of becoming Mr Odinga's presidential running mate.