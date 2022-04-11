Wiper: Mike Sonko not cleared to run for Mombasa governor’s seat

Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya has denied reports that it has cleared former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to vie for Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

Secretary- General Shakila Abdalla said that the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party had given a direct ticket to Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo for the seat.

She said that Mr Mbogo received the certificate during the party's National Delegates Congress at Bomas of Kenya.

"Were you in our NDC at Bomas? I believe you saw the nomination certificate given to Ali Mbogo. I'm not sure about Sonko's case but what I know is that Mr Mbogo was given the nomination certificate," said Ms Abdalla.

Party aspirants

The new development comes after a submission form to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which lists candidates political parties intend to present for their nominations, was leaked. The list had Mr Sonko’s name as one of the party aspirants.

According to the list, the former Nairobi governor is expected to face off with Mr Mbogo in the Wiper primaries.

When reached for comment, Mr Sonko did not answer our calls but sent a text message promising to call back.

He had not called back by the time of going to press.

Nairobi governor

Mr Sonko, who was impeached in December 2020, joined politics in 2010 when he was elected Makadara MP, then Nairobi senator in 2013, before rising to Nairobi governor in 2017.

He moved from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party to Wiper on March 22, 2022, just four days to the deadline for aspirants to move to their parties of choice, under whose ticket they will seek to contest the August 9 polls.

Mr Sonko faces numerous corruption-related cases in court.