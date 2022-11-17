Winnie Odinga, Kennedy Kalonzo sail through phase 1 of EALA vote

Winnie Odinga, Kennedy Kalonzo and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar are among winners from the first phase of election of members who will sit on the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Vote tallying is now ongoing in the second phase at the National Assembly as MPs get to determine the winners of the nine slots Kenya has in the Arusha-based regional assembly. An aggregation of the votes in both Senate and the National Assembly will determine the nine EALA legislators Kenya will have in the regional Parliament.

Kenya Kwanza’s Omar garnered 46 votes from the senators while Mr Kalonzo of Azimio, who is Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka's son, received 45 votes.

On the side of Azimio, which is assured of four slots with ODM getting two, Jubilee and Wiper one a piece, businessman Suleiman Shabhal placed second with 38 votes followed by Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, who received 35 votes while Fatuma Gedi, an ex-Wajir Woman Rep, had 31 votes.

Former Wajir County Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi. Photo credit: File

With President William Ruto’s outfit assured of five slots, former nominated senator Iman Falhada got the second highest with 43, former United Republic Party Secretary General Fredrick Muteti 39, ex-Nandi Woman Representative Zipporah Kering 37 and former nominated MP David Sankok 35.

Fredrick Muteti when he presented his documents for EALA at County Hall Nairobi on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Former Nominated MP David ole Sankok. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Only 58 out of 65 senators cast their ballots with two being spoiled, leaving only 56 valid votes. Elgeyo Marakwet and Bungoma Counties have no senators as they are yet to replace former senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Moses Wetang'ula.

“I will relay these results to the National Assembly in the form of a message just as we will await a message from the national Assembly so that we can conclude this exercise upon receipt of results,” said Senate Speaker Amason Kingi on Thursday.

Fight for slots

On Wednesday, during a Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting at State House, the ruling party had settled on five names to be given priority during the voting.

They included Omar, Kering, Sankok, Muteti and Iman, and the senators followed the same script during voting with the five names emerging among the top five today.

Kenya Kwanza had submitted 15 candidates to stand for the election. However, only Mwangi Geoffrey Maina (29), former Mbalambala MP Aden Abdikadir (13) and Iringo Cyprian Kubai (12) put up a fight.

The rest of the candidates garnered three or less votes with Rebecca Luweiya having three votes, Nyambane, Sheikh Nassir Ali and Lilian Tomitom all getting two votes each. Ann Cherono got a single vote while Salim Mohamed and Jonas Vincent received no votes.

On the other side, former Kieni MP Kanini Kega received 29 votes while Jubilee Party Secretary-General and ex-Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni received a single vote. The two are part of the Jubilee Party trio who are battling for a single slot.

For the Wiper side, both Winfred Mutua and Hellen Ndeti did not receive any vote from the senators. Wiper is due a single slot too.

Former Kitutu Masaba MP and ODM Treasurer Timothy Bosire garnered 17 votes, ex-Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito had nine votes, Diriye Abdullahi Mohamed four votes while Beatrice Askul had a single vote.