Wilson Sossion supports DP Ruto's presidential bid

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general Wilson Sossion, Who is also a nominated ODM MP, has given the clearest indication that he will switch parties ahead of the next General Election.

On Monday, Mr Sossion attended a meeting at Deputy President William Ruto’s residence in Karen, Nairobi with members of the Tanga Tanga group.

After the meeting, Mr Sossion endorsed DP Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

“We want to believe that you will be a record-breaker as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya, in improving the country’s economy. The next General Election is all about the economy and nothing else,” said Mr Sossion.

Mr Sossion equated the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) with the Democratic Party in the United States of America regarding their economic policies.

“I can count you as one of the few great African leaders to take that direction of the bottom-up economic model. The rich (in Kenya) have run with everything and overburdened the poor man…” said Mr Sossion.

The ODM MP praised the DP for pushing for an improved economy that would benefit the common man, create job opportunities, a platform for everyone to invest and business to flourish.

“The agenda of the bottom-up model is pro the common man and is an agenda of equality and prosperity,” the MP said.

In a tweet, Dr Ruto said he held a meeting with grassroots leaders from Kigumo constituency led by Senator Irungu Kangata, MPs Alice Wahome, Kimani Ichungwa, James Gakuya in the presence of Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, nominated MP David Sankok and Mr Sossion.

Mr Sossion has declared interest in the Bomet senatorial seat.

Bomet Senator Christopher Langat, won the seat in 2017 on a Jubilee party ticket and has been regarded as one of the close allies of the DP in the South Rift region.

In the last three months, Mr Sossion has been campaigning across the five sub-counties of Bomet Central, Bomet East, Chepalungu, Konoin and Sotik.

Residents of the region have been pushing him to abandon the ODM party and join either UDA or the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party.

Mr Sossion resigned from Knut earlier this year a day to the election that pitted him against former national chairman Collins Oyuu who was subsequently declared secretary general unopposed.