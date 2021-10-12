Wilson Sossion supports DP Ruto's presidential bid

Wilson Sossion

Deputy President William Ruto with nominated MP Wilson Sossion in Nairobi on October 11, 2021.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general Wilson Sossion, Who is also a nominated ODM MP, has given the clearest indication that he will switch parties ahead of the next General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.