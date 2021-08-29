William Ruto tells off critics, says he won't resign

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addressing mourners during Nominated Senator Victor Prengei’s burial at Marioshoni Grounds in Nakuru County on August 28, 2021.

By  Mercy Koskey

Deputy President William Ruto has said that resigning from his position is the last option he can ever think of despite the frustrations and challenges he is facing from the government.

