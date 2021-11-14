Ukur Yatani, Peter Munya,James Macharia, George Magoha

From left: Cabinet ministers Ukur Yatani (Treasury), Peter Munya (Agriculture) James Macharia (Transport) and George Magoha (Education).

| File | Nation Media Group

William Ruto summons five ministers, Council of Governors

By  Walter Menya  &  Ibrahim Oruko

Deputy President William Ruto has summoned five Cabinet secretaries and the Council of Governors to a meeting of the Inter-governmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) next week, causing jitters as 2022 politics takes centre stage.

