William Ruto
DPPS

Politics

Prime

William Ruto says he has no issue with parties

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Deputy President William Ruto has finally bowed to pressure from small political parties affiliated to his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) not to fold for his 2022 State House bid.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.