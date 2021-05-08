William Ruto meets leaders after BBI vote

William Ruto

Dr Ruto (centre) with Dr David Ndii and MPs Kimani Ichung’wah, Rigathi Gachagua and John Kiarie in the Maasai Mara. Dr Ruto met leaders from Mt Kenya again in Nairobi on Friday. 

Photo credit: DPPS
By  Onyango K'Onyango

 Deputy President William Ruto held a meeting with leaders from the Rift Valley and Mt Kenya on Friday, just a day after lawmakers allied to him voted for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the National Assembly.

