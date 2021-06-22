Governor Hassan Joho
Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

William Ruto in talks with some Nasa chiefs, claims Hassan Joho

By  Justus Ochieng'

Deputy President William Ruto is in secret talks with some National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders as politicians intensify coalition building ahead of next year’s elections, Mombasa governor Hassan Joho has alleged.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Why MPs will be broke like all of us

  2. PRIME Echesa took two white men to DP’s office, court told

  3. 'World's happiest country' seeks migrants

  4. Cuba says Abdala Covid vaccine 92pc effective

  5. Inside Aisha Jumwa dream team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.