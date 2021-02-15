Deputy president William Ruto
William Ruto: I’ll make peace with Uhuru Kenyatta after BBI

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto has said he will not resign from government, but will instead “make peace with the President” after the planned constitutional change referendum is concluded later this year.

