William Ruto hits out at Jubilee MPs for backing Raila Odinga

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto at a church service at the AIPCA,  Kikopey, Gilgil, on November 7,2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:


Deputy President William Ruto has ridiculed some of the Jubilee party operatives over their decision to back Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.