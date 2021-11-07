William Ruto hits out at Jubilee MPs for backing Raila Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto has ridiculed some of the Jubilee party operatives over their decision to back Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

He described their presidential choice a “mockery” for the more than eight million voters who voted for the ruling party during the 2013 and 2017 elections.

He quipped: “They (Raila backers) want to tell us that they could not find someone suitable to lead the party and went to fish for the ODM leader…seriously?” he posed amid jubilation from the crowd.

“Si hiyo ni madharau, yaani kwa watu million nane hawakupata mtu wa kuongoza hadi wakaendea kiongozi wa ODM,” (it was an outright disrespect going for an opposition leader to head Jubilee Presidential campaign,” he said.

Mr Ruto accused the ODM leader of wrecking the Jubilee party, thus derailing its agenda, affirming that he was firmly in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as he wooed voters in Naivasha.

Deputy President William Ruto receives a goat after attending a church service at the AIPCA, Kikopey, Gilgil on November 7, 2021. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“We had charted out a roadmap on where we wanted to be during our 10-year mandate. Unfortunately our dream as a government was derailed midstream,” said the Deputy President.

He said the UDA outfit was enjoying the support of more than 150 sitting MPs, terming his current party of choice of having a national outlook as asking Kenyans to shun tribalism.

He voiced support for his bottom up economic model, saying it will help empower the less fortunate members of the society, noting that the country was heavily loaned, terming it a shame.

The DP said the harsh economic times had forced business people to take loans from mobile lenders which they were unable to service.

“The economic model we are vouching for is practical and workable. We are not only telling stories but giving Kenyans an option that will better their lives,” added Dr Ruto.

He promised to weed out cartels from the agriculture sector, saying they were the main reason for its near collapse, promising to reinvigorate the fledgling sector.

Deputy President William Ruto (second right) talks to Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika during a church service at AIPCA, Kikopey, on November 7, 2021. Photo credit: William Ruto

Politicians allied to DP also poked holes on the social protection programme being championed by Mr Odinga.

Speaking at the AIPCEA church in Gilgil, on Sunday, Patrick Wainana Jungle dismissed the programme, saying it will “entrench” poverty likening to the infamous Ujamaa.

He said the surest way to get the country out of the poverty cycle was by laying a strong economic foundation that will empower millions of young people and create job opportunities.

“If elected, we will only take three years to transform the sector. Taking or giving money to the unemployed is not practical,” said Mr Wainana.

Nyandarua Woman Representative, Faith Gitau laughed off the Sh6,000 stipend programme, asking “Where will Mr Odinga get the money from. We should not be economic with the truth,” she posed.

Deputy President William Ruto and other leaders at a church service at the AIPCA, Kikopey, Gilgil on November 7,2021. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu, who received a rousing welcome from the ecstatic crowd, accused the Jubilee administration of double standards in the fight against graft.

“If the government is serious in the fight against corruption, all those linked to graft should be arrested and arraigned in court, otherwise what we are witnessing is a game of musical chairs,” he told UDA supporters.

Leaders present including Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro took time to persuade Gilgil MP Martha Wangari to join the UDA bandwagon. The MP is yet to publicly declare her political stand, leaving many guessing about her future.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara downplayed her favoured tag, welcoming her political opponents to a duel come next year during party nominations.

“I’m ready for a faceoff with those willing to join the party. There will be no sacred cow,” she assured.