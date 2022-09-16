William Ruto government enhances bilateral ties with Angola

President William Ruto's government has hit the road running to strengthen its bilateral ties with other African countries three days after he was sworn in.

Dr Ruto sent Speaker of the Senate Amason Jeffa Kingi to represent him at the inauguration of Angolan President Joao Lourenco

President Ruto in his speech after he was sworn in, said Kenya will continue playing a key role in international diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Dr Ruto said Kenya is host to major international agencies, including the United Nations.

Mr Kingi travelled to Angola on Thursday where he led the Kenyan delegation that included Nyandarua Senator John Methu and other Kenyan officials.

Mr Kingi joined other world leaders at the Republic Square in Luanda, Angola where President Lourenco was sworn-in.

The swearing-in and the celebrations were later followed by a State luncheon hosted by President Lourenco and his wife at the Presidential Palace in honour of his high-profile guests.

During the luncheon, Mr Kingi conveyed President Ruto's message of goodwill to President Lourenco who won the August 24 elections.

Mr Kingi was elected Senate Speaker on September 8 and this was his first major international assignment ahead of the reopening of the House.

Mr Kingi was received in Luanda by Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister Tete Antonio and Kenyan Embassy officials and was accorded a high diplomatic reception at Luanda airport.

He was escorted in an elaborate convoy and a display of protocol that defined his status as a representative of a President.

President Ruto sent Mr Kingi to represent him in Angola after he was sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya on September 13, succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta whose term in office came to an end on September 12.