William Ruto gets nod to fly UDA presidential flag in August 9 polls

Deputy President William Ruto will be United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party presidential flag bearer in the August 9 General Election.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina said that Dr Ruto met all the requirements and will be endorsed on Tuesday a Kasarani Stadium.

During the vetting at Hustler Plaza in Nairobi on Saturday, the party’s National Executive Council disqualified 23-year-old Tracy Wanjiru and Orina Nyamwama.

Ms Wanjiru is a Bio-Engineering student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Tracy Wanjiru presents her documents for verification at Hustler Plaza on March 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Ndubi Moturi | Nation Media Group

Ms Wanjiru failed to meet the university degree requirement while Mr Orina did not meet the nomination fee requirement by the party.

"We have accessed Ms Tracy and made a decision that she does not meet the university degree requirement because she is still pursuing her studies" Ms Maina said.

Orina Jephanei Nyamwama at Hustler Plaza on March 12, 2022. Photo credit: Ndubi Moturi | Nation Media Group