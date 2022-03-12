Breaking News: Raila Odinga endorsed as Azimio presidential candidate

William Ruto gets nod to fly UDA presidential flag in August 9 polls

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto presents his paper for verification at Hustler Plaza on March 12, 2022.


Photo credit: Ndubi Moturi | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

Deputy President William Ruto will be United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party presidential flag bearer in the August 9 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.