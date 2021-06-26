William Ruto criticises Uhuru's decision not to appoint judges

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto holds a roadside rally after attending a church function in Langalanga estate, Nakuru County, on June 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Joseph Openda

What you need to know:

  • Dr Ruto said since Kenya is a democracy, the Constitution must be respected, irrespective of the position one holds.
  • The DP said if elected president next year, his administration would not be at loggerheads with independent institutions.

Deputy President William Ruto has distanced himself from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision not to appoint judges, saying he is done with the ruling Jubilee Party.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Crime runs in family of slain man

  2. William Ntimama's widow dies

  3. Sossion's deputy briefly takes over after resignation

  4. Poland to immortalise refugees sent to Kenya after World War II

  5. Agency pledges action after political parties 'data breach'

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.