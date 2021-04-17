William Ruto blames Raila, Uhuru's advisers for his woes

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto. He says his supporters were demolished and thrown out of government and parliamentary committees

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Dr Ruto said Mr Kenyatta’s advisers and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga influenced the President “to turn the priorities of the Jubilee administration upside down”.

Deputy President William Ruto has given up the fight to reclaim his place in Jubilee’s centre of power and will now focus on his presidential ambitions.

