William Ruto asks youths to register as voters, takes credit for Jubilee projects

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addressing a United Democratic Alliance rally at DC grounds in Kibra, Nairobi on January 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Ndubi Moturi

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday asked the youth to register as voters and pick him for the top seat based on the Jubilee government’s projects.

