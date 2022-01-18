William Ruto asks youths to register as voters, takes credit for Jubilee projects

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday asked the youth to register as voters and pick him for the top seat based on the Jubilee government’s projects.

The DP said it is only through registering as voters that the youth can give him the opportunity to continue implementing the Jubilee administration’s success projects.

“Voter registration has begun and if there is one patriotic duty each one of us must accomplish, it is to form the next government using your vote.

“Do not complain, do not argue, get your vote and vote for the right people, policies and the right government,” Dr Ruto said during his continuing tour of Nairobi County.

He said nobody could decide the future and destiny of the country without a voter’s card.

“Your ID and vote can help you get employment and business if you choose the right government,” he told a crowd at Karen shopping centre in Lang’ata Constituency on Tuesday.

The DP addressed stop-over rallies at Karen shopping centre in Lang’ata, Southlands, DC grounds in Kibra, Mlango wa Soko and Kangemi.

Standard Gauge Railway

“We have built the Standard Gauge Railway, constructed 10,000 kilometres of roads and are currently undertaking mega water projects that once completed will ensure water supply to the people of Nairobi is not interrupted,” said Dr Ruto.

He said every Kenyan would have a National Hospital Insurance Fund cover by the end of the year and that the government will pay for those who cannot afford it.

He further said the Sh1.2 billion Kabete-Kibra-Lang’ata-Wilson Airport-Industrial area pipeline would boost water supply to the city.

“The Northern Collector Tunnel, Ruiru 2 dam and Karimenu dam projects are almost complete and soon the Nairobi water problem will be a thing of the past,” said Dr Ruto.

Drumming up support for his bottom-up economic model, Dr Ruto said: “The President of the US confirmed that the trickle-down economic model is a failure because it has created a few rich people and millions of poor people...even America today is working on a bottom-up economic model.”

He promised that this year, “just as we planned under the Big 4 Agenda, we are setting aside Sh100 billion for housing, agro-processing, value addition and manufacturing to help in creation of jobs for the many unemployed youth in our country.”

“We are setting aside Sh50 billion to boost micro, small and medium enterprises, which form 80 per cent of the country’s trade, and it will be disbursed at the ward level to reach everybody with low interest and no security,” said the DP.

“80 per cent micro, small and medium-size businesses in Kenya pay shylocks 10 per cent per day, which is unaffordable. Most of them lack the ability to borrow money from banks due to lack of security and this money will help them get loans and boost their trade,” he explained.

Four-storey Karen market

Dr Ruto also promised to ensure completion of a four-storey Karen market as well as construction of a ultra-modern Kenyatta Market in Kibra.

The DP was accompanied by MPs Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Benjamin Githiru (Embakasi Central), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Millicent Omanga (Nominated), Simon Mbugua (EALA), gubernatorial aspirants Margaret Wanjiru (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and a host of other UDA party aspirants.

He also promised to ensure the construction of 20 other modern markets within Nairobi.