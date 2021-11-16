William Ruto accuses Mt Kenya Raila Odinga allies of lying to voters

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday hit out at Mt Kenya leaders who have endorsed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, accusing them of misleading voters.

Dr Ruto took a swipe at Jubilee Party leaders, including Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, for backing Mr Odinga, and told them to stop cheating the residents of Mt Kenya and allow them to make their own decision.

While accusing Mr Odinga of messing up with the Jubilee administration’s agenda, Dr Ruto said those fronting the ODM leader were duping residents. He said there was no way Jubilee could govern for two terms on the strength of eight million votes then get “auctioned off” to the ODM leader.

“Governor Kiraitu Murungi should know that we are no longer fools. Kiraitu should not take us for a ride by imposing Raila Odinga on the people. Let him abandon Mr Odinga,” the DP said.

On Sunday in Murang’a, the DP raided former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth’s backyard where he sought to convince residents not to back Mr Odinga. Mr Kenneth is seeking to become Mr Odinga’s running mate.

The DP kicked off his three-day campaigns in Mt Kenya East in Meru by addressing crowds in Githongo market, Nkubu town, Mitunguu, Chaaria, Meru town, Kiirua and Ruiri towns where he dished out more than Sh4 million to traders and boda boda riders.

He was accompanied by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, MPs Kathuri Murungi (South Imenti), Kirima Nguchine (Central Imenti), Halima Mucheke (nominated), Kubai Iringo (Igembe Central), John Mutunga (Tigania West), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Irungu Kang'ata (Muranga senator) and several aspirants. Mr Linturi and Mr Kathuri threatened to lead a campaign against Governor Murungi if he continued to back Mr Odinga.

Ascend to power

Dr Ruto said should he ascend to power, his administration would prioritise advancing the Big Four agenda, creating jobs and promotion of small businesses. He said to rescue small and medium enterprises from predatory lenders, his administration would set aside Sh50 billion annually for affordable loans as well as Sh100 billion for the Big Four Agenda. He said BBI, proponents acted “foolishly and lacked sobriety in seeking to amend the constitution so as to create more government positions.”

The DP said he was the best candidate to take over the mantle as he had steadfastly supported President Kenyatta. Dr Ruto said UDA was prepared to take over the government next year.

MPs lashed out at Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.