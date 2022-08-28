Twists and turns in plot for National Assembly Speaker

Azimio la Umoja coalition is banking on the diplomatic political style of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to get the support of some Kenya Kwanza MPs to bag the Speaker position in the National Assembly — but vying for the post will depend on the outcome of the Supreme Court on the presidential petition.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition has so far placed Mr Musyoka as their best bet as part of its scheming that is going on in Parliament. However, should Mr Odinga win the court battle and eventually get the top seat, Mr Musyoka would be named the chief minister as per the coalition’s agreement.

On the Speaker’s position, Azimio is buoyed by reports that a section of MPs in Kenya Kwanza want current Speaker Justin Muturi to continue instead of Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula. The Bungoma senator-elect’s name is expected to be submitted by Kenya Kwanza.

Prefer working with Justin Muturi

A section of MPs, according to our sources, prefer working with former Speaker Justin Muturi whom they said is well-grounded in handling the House and will be an asset to Dr Ruto — if his election is upheld by the Supreme Court — than Mr Wetang’ula.

Another group rooting for Mr Muturi says since the numerical gap between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza is slim and no party has absolute majority, fireworks is likely to be the order of the day in the 13th Parliament and the Speaker should be a person who can control the House and offer solid leadership.

A source within Mr Muturi’s office, however, said the former Siakago lawmaker is not keen on the Speaker’s job again as he is eying a Cabinet secretary slot if Dr Ruto’s win is upheld by the apex court.

“He is not interested in it unless convinced otherwise. He is keen in serving a full cycle, that is he has served in the Judiciary, legislature and now wants to serve in the Executive that is what he is focused on,” said the source.

Contacted by the Nation on whether he is still interested in serving as the Speaker again, Mr Muturi said “that is a coalition decision”.

Kalonzo Musyoka

The Azimio coalition believes that depending on the court’s decision and should the battle for the House seat become necessary, only Mr Musyoka can reduce the chances of the Bungoma senator-elect from getting the position.

Sources within Azimio said that with Mr Musyoka as the Speaker’s choice, they are convinced that even Kamba MPs and other moderate MPs within the Kenya Kwanza camp will vote for him.

“Mr Musyoka is not a controversial politician like Mr Wetang’ula, it will even be in the interests of Dr Ruto if his controversial win is upheld if the Wiper leader is the speaker,” said an ODM MP.

It is reported that the idea of the position of the Speaker has already been floated to Mr Musyoka and he was ‘receptive’ though he is yet to give his full nod as negotiations are still ongoing as both parties await the outcome of the presidential petition at the Supreme Court, whose deadline is September 5.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said as the Eastern region, they will settle on Mr Musyoka for the position but said nothing has so far been decided.

“His name has already been proposed and you know from our side we will definitely go with that,” Dr Mulu.

Suitable candidates

The Azimio coalition formed a team composed of members from various regions to come up with proposals of suitable candidates.

The membership of the committee comprising former minority leader John Mbadi, Ugunja MP-elect Opiyo Wandayi, Kitui Central’s Makali Mulu, Adan Keynan (Eldas), Yusuf Haji (Kamukunji), Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West), Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi), Abdisabir Shuriye (Balambala), Julius Mawathe (Embakasi South) and Kilifi senator-elect Stewart Madzayo.

The Nation has learnt that ODM chairman John Mbadi is one of the frontrunners in the Azimio camp for the leader of majority position.

Mr Mbadi, however, said that the coalition is yet to talk about the sharing of the leadership positions as it is focused on how to win the Speakers’ seat and is keenly following the outcome of the presidential petition at the Supreme Court.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said they are still consolidating their numbers before deciding on who gets what position.

“Our numbers will be clear once by-elections are over,” Mr Amisi said.