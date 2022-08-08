Will ex-Alego Usonga MP George Muluan be twice lucky to fall ODM

Fresh battle lines have been drawn in Alego Usonga as former MP George Omondi Muluan faces incumbent Samuel Atandi in the August 9 election.

Mr Muluan went against all odds in 2013 when he vied on Mr Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper party, beating then area MP Edwin Yinda of ODM to clinch the seat.

At the time, he enjoyed the cordial relationship between Mr Musyoka and ODM leader Raila Odinga whom the Wiper leader deputised as the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) presidential running mate.

Mr Muluan garnered 34,225 votes against Mr Yinda's 25,634.

Despite the stiff competition from ODM candidate and incumbent MP Samuel Atandi, Mr Muluan has exuded confidence of emerging victorious.

“I want the people of Alego Usonga to weigh our strength with Mr Atandi based on matters education, agriculture and health,” Mr Muluan told Nation.

He boasts of having constructed at least 146 primary school classrooms and five new secondary schools during his tenure using the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), a situation he notes had not been achieved by his successor.

Independent candidate

The five secondary schools are Karapul, Usingo, Ojwando, Nyasita and Mahola secondary schools.

Mr Muluan, while running as an Independent candidate in the 2017 elections however, lost to Mr Atandi of ODM.

He managed 19,534 votes against Mr Atandi's 58,976 votes.

The ex-legislator is now banking on the Azimio One Kenya Coalition party, whose presidential candidate is Mr Odinga, to recapture the seat.

He is seeking the seat on Democratic Action Party - Kenya (DAP-K) ticket, associated with Defense Cabinet Secretary Mr Eugene Wamalwa.

Mr Atandi is banking on the ODM support to recapture the seat.

He has joined hands with Siaya Senator James Orengo who is gunning for the gubernatorial seat on an ODM party ticket, Dr Oburu Oginga who is seeking the senate seat and Dr Christine Ombaka, the ODM candidate for the county’s Woman Rep post, to recapture his seat.

Mr Atandi has also been crisscrossing the constituency, opening new CDF projects in his last-minute attempts to retain his seat.

“We are hopeful that ODM party candidates in Siaya County will win back their seats and the people of Siaya will elect James Orengo as their governor and Raila Odinga as the fifth President of Kenya,” Mr Atandi said during the manifesto launch by Mr Orengo.

He is banking on the completion of various CDF projects to ride back to parliament.

“We have commissioned the ultra-modern education complex funded by Alego Usonga NGCDF at Karapul Primary School, Siaya Township Ward. It houses 16 classrooms, and an administration block,” the legislator said.

Special schools

“Thereafter we issued NGCDF bursary for FY 2021/ 2022 valued at 35,224,384 which has been awarded to 6,095 students in secondary school, middle college, university, special schools and full scholarship programme,” Mr Atandi said on July 12 as he embarked on rigorous campaigns to win back his seat.

The constituency is the largest in Siaya County in terms of voter registration. It has a total of 122,002 registered voters spread across its six wards.

The wards are; Usonga (9,273), West Alego (19,154), Central Alego (18,893), Siaya Township (26,832), North Alego (19,005) and South East Alego (28,845).

Sitting on a 623.50 square kilometres land, the constituency has a population 223,182 people and 57,553 households

Apart from Mr Muluan and Mr Atandi, other candidates are; Joseph Mukwanah Ochieng’ (Independent) and Sospeter Opondo Aming’a (Independent).

Should Mr Atandi recapture the seat, he shall have broken the Alego Usonga jinx where no MP has managed to be elected for two terms since the advent of multi-party politics in 1992.

He argues that his development track record gives him an upper hand in the August polls.

But some residents have insisted that ODM primaries were a sham and would treat Mr Atandi a lesson on August 9 election.

Mr Geoffrey Odhiambo says: “The ODM primaries were not conducted above board and as such Mr Atandi managed to secure the party’s ticket. However, the people's resolve to take him home remains unstoppable.”

Mr Atandi had faced stiff competition from University of Nairobi don Dr Nicholas Kut in the ODM primaries held in April, a contest which was followed by a protracted court battle.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) chaired by Dr Willy Mutubwa would later in May nullify Mr Atandi's nomination citing that the exercise was not “free, fair, transparent, accountable and verifiable.”

“The exercise violated the constitutional requirement for conducting an election through secret ballot. There was no tallying and announcement of votes at the polling station as required by the Constitution,” said Dr Mutubwa then.

Declaration forms

The courts also found out that the agents never signed the results declaration form to verify the accuracy of the said results.

“The denial of Dr Kut's agents to enter into the tallying centre and polling stations and roughing up by supporters of the MP, largely diminished the integrity of the exercise in a manner that the same cannot be sustainable,” he ruled.

The ODM party would later go ahead to hand him a direct ticket, to the chagrin of the voters. Mr Muluan says he is banking on his development record to recapture the seat.

He has perfected a door-to-door campaign strategy while Mr Atandi is known for public rallies.

“The difference between me and Atandi is like day and night. I’m more concerned with the welfare of the people of Alego Usonga while he is keen on playing populist politics.