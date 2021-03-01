Uhuru Kenyatta
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Why Uhuru Kenyatta faces a delicate balancing act in succession plan

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to unite pro-BBI leaders under one campaign platform presents him with a delicate balancing act in his 2022 succession politics as each of the party bosses is charting his own path to State House.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. France ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison

    sark-pic

  2. Facebook to roll out news platform in Germany this May

  3. India banks on mutual trust, culture for lasting peace in Kashmir

  4. China bans harsh punishments in schools

  5. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.