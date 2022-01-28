William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto. The DP has changed tack by courting regional kingpins to shore up his chances of succeeding President Kenyatta.

Why Ruto changed tack in quest for power

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Deputy President William Ruto has rolled out a new campaign strategy to pull ahead of the pack in the battle for State House as the clock ticks towards the August 9 General Election.

