Why ODM has rejected move for MPs to amend Constitution

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has distanced itself from a proposal by a group of MPs to amend sections of the Constitution through Parliament following the High Court ruling which stalled the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

While raising objections to the proposal, the party’s national chairman, John Mbadi, said the leadership of the National Assembly and Senate had not been consulted on the issue.

The Suba South MP said he had instructed ODM members not to engage in any attempts to participate in constitutional reforms through Parliament as being pushed by some legislators.

Mr Mbadi, who is the National Assembly minority leader, also said MPs from the minority side were given similar instructions.

A caucus of 13 parliamentarians has identified at least 10 non-controversial proposals in the BBI document which it says can be passed and enacted through Parliament.

The proposal came after the High Court declared the BBI process unconstitutional.

Among the issues the MPs want discussed are creation of the positions of Prime Minister and two deputies, the two thirds gender rule, security laws, allocation of more funds to county governments, reforms in the electoral body and creation of more constituencies.

‘The people’s time’

Some ODM members, including Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang' and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, have shown interest in the parliamentary process.

But ODM has opposed the move, saying the party had not decided on whether to go the parliamentary route in amending the Constitution.

Mr Mbadi said legislators finished the BBI process and that it is time for Kenyans to decide on whether or not to amend the Constitution through a referendum.

Addressing a press conference in Homa Bay town on Monday, he expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal will overturn the High Court's decision to suspend the BBI process.

Mr Mbadi asked all ODM members not to be involved in the plans to amend sections of the Constitution through parliament.

"No member of ODM should be part of the group that is pushing for constitutional reforms through Parliament because MPs were through with the BBI when they voted for it. It now belongs to the people since they overwhelmingly agreed to pass it when they appended their signatures," he said.

Confusion

Some of the MPs who earlier opposed the BBI are in the group that is now pushing for law reforms through Parliament.

Mr Mbadi accused them of hijacking the process and creating confusion.

“The majority of people in the team are those who have indicated that they do not support the BBI. They spoke badly about the BBI when we were debating it in Parliament,” the lawmaker said.

He told Kenyans to wait for the decision of the Court of Appeal, which will give directions on when they will participate in a referendum.