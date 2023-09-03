Why MPs rejected creation of PM’s office

A parliamentary team has rejected a petition seeking to create the position of Prime Minister and his deputy, saying the move would give the president too much power and could be burden to the taxpayer.

The National Assembly Committee on Public Petitions, in its report tabled in the House, rejected the petition by Mr Victor Okul that wanted the creation of the two offices, saying the taxpayer is already burdened.

“The proposal seeks to give the president too much powers in the appointment of the Prime Minister and deputy PMs as the element of parliament approval is excluded,” the report says.

The committee, chaired by Mr Nimrod Mbai, also dismissed the assertions by the petitioner that the creation of the offices would end ethnic majoritarianism, saying the President would still be the appointing authority.

The committee noted that the creation of the two offices would introduce a hybrid of presidential and parliamentary systems as the office of the Prime Minister and his deputy would be in the Legislature and the Executive.

“This hybrid system interferes with institutional separation of powers, which the present presidential system advances. This may promote interference in the administration of government and hinder checks and balances,” reads the report.

Mr Okul argued that the creation of the two offices would address the winner-takes-it-all problem.

He said that every presidential election has been divisive due to the winner-takes-it-all mentality.

“The arithmetic formula of politics is based on tribal numerical strength, which is disadvantageous to communities with insignificant numbers. An expanded Executive would be an all-inclusive government,” he said.

Mr Okul had proposed that the PM and Deputy PM be appointed by the President seven days after the election.

He said they should take two oaths of office, one alongside MPs while another with CSs.

The PM and Deputy PM should be aged 40 to 65 and be from different ethnic communities.