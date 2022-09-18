Why MPs jostle for House leadership slots

Enhanced payment packages, security being close to power and the ability to have more say on government Bills, and policies are some of the reasons driving Members of Parliament to strive to get into top leadership positions.

Positions in the Senate and the National Assembly such as Majority leader, Minority leader and the deputies, Majority and Minority whip and their deputies are some of the most coveted and come with additional packages.

Throughout this week, elected MPs from Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja have been lobbying their colleagues to endorse them for various positions. Both coalitions retreated this weekend to endorse their leaders.

In terms of remuneration, Majority and Minority leaders take home at least Sh768,000 gross pay as compared to Sh710, 000 of ordinary members. The amount, however, excludes the Sh150, 000 special parliamentary allowances.

Both Majority and Minority leaders also enjoy salary market adjustment of Sh157,200, while ordinary members have Sh134, 000 for the financial year 2022/23. Those in leadership also enjoy the services of six officers employed by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) on contract for the five-year term.

The officers include a personal assistant, one media relations officer, a researcher, a policy analyst, a secretary and one office attendant. The officers enjoy enhanced salaries compared to those employed by ordinary MPs.

A source in Parliament well conversant with the terms told Sunday Nation that the officers enjoy a maximum gross monthly pay of Sh200,000 and a basic degree is required to serve in either of the positions. Those employed by ordinary MPs are not paid by PSC but by the members through an account called operations. It is the MPs that determine their terms of engagement and can be sent packing at any time and they have no legal recourse.

Those in leadership also enjoy a special parliamentary duty allowance, which is capped by the Salaries and Remuneration (SRC) at Sh150, 000 per month

“Special Parliamentary Duty Allowance shall be paid up to a maximum of Sh150,000 per month to state officers in the Senate and the National Assembly, whose duties involve added parliamentary leadership over and above the duties stipulated in one’s terms of service for which a regular salary is paid,” reads SRC Gazette notice that took effect on August 9, 2022.

While the special duty allowance for Majority and Minority leaders stands at Sh150,000 per month, those of other people in leadership positions such as deputy Majority and Minority leaders, Majority and Minority whips and their deputies and those serving in the speakers’ panel are determined by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

“The Parliamentary Service Commission shall apportion the rate of Special Parliamentary Duty Allowance up to a maximum of Sh150,000 per month, to each of the designated state officers with leadership duties in Parliament, based on seniority as provided by the Constitution, legislation or Standing Orders,” SRC says.