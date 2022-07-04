Why buyers are ditching Toyota for Mazda, Nissan car models

Used car prices in Kenya have jumped by up to 30 percent over the past three months on weak shilling, scarcity of vehicles and rising shipping costs, pushing low-range types such as Vitz above the Sh1.2 million mark.

Popular 2015 Japanese models such as Toyota Harrier, Toyota Fielder and Toyota Premio and Nissan Sylphy have gone up by between Sh150,000 and Sh400,000 since April, according to data from Kenya Auto Bazaar Association, which represents used car dealers.

Buyers are cutting orders and shunning popular Toyota car models in favour of Nissan and Mazda brands due to cost pain.

Dealers are facing increased competition from buyers in source markets such as Japan and the UK as automakers have scaled down production owing to shortages of semiconductors used in electronic devices.