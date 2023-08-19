Why Azimio’s Raila Odinga is in the UK

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has taken a break from political activities in the country and flown to the UK for a week, his spokesman said.

Mr Odinga is expected to hold a series of meetings with his business associates and meet with friends and family.

“During his stay in the UK, he will be meeting friends, family and business associates. He will also use his time in the UK to rest and relax, something he doesn't get enough of at home," the spokesperson said.

Mr Odinga made his last public appearance at the biennial devolution conference in Uasin Gishu this week.

During the event, he made comments that have once again rocked the country's political scene amid ongoing talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja.

During the event, Mr Odinga told the US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, to stay out of the country's political affairs.

This came after Ms Whitman threw her weight behind President William Ruto's administration and hailed the 2022 General Election as free and fair.