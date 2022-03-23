Which way Waita: Is he quitting or not?

Machakos County gubernatorial aspirant Nzioka Waita is sending mixed signals about his bid to succeed outgoing Governor Alfred Mutua, leaving the door open on his political destiny.

In a brief statement, the Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) party leader intimated that he could sacrifice his ambition by exploring “uncharted territory”.

Mr Waita said he “who fights and runs away lives to fight another day”.

“There comes a time when a man must consult widely, reflect conscientiously, sacrifice opportunities and make decisions that can enhance his political destiny. The time to explore uncharted territory is nigh. He who fights and runs away lives to fight another day,” said Mr Waita ahead of a media address.

A CCU notice said the former State House chief of staff will on Thursday address the media on his political destiny at Gellian Hotel in Machakos town.

“After careful and extensive consultations, Mr Waita, accompanied by CCU party officials, will outline his gubernatorial prospects and plans based on emerging political considerations,” the notice said.

The new development comes just a week after Mr Waita dismissed reports that he could shift his political base to Nairobi to deputise former Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju, who is considering throwing his hat in the ring for Nairobi governor’s seat.

The former Rarieda MP resigned from his position in the government and in Jubilee in order to return to active politics.

After the Jubilee delegates convention at the KICC in Nairobi, reports emerged that the Azimio la Umoja coalition was considering a ticket pairing Mr Tuju and Mr Waita, with the latter as running mate, to take on Kenya Kwanza’s pick.

However, Mr Waita dismissed the claims as the “works of his opponents”, insisting he was firmly in the race to succeed Governor Mutua.

He put the blame squarely at the doors of the Wiper party, saying it was engaging in lies and propaganda in a desperate attempt to redeem its diminishing political fortunes in Machakos County.

He noted that the report that aired on NTV about the supposed pairing with Mr Tuju was the work of his competitors who had been cowed by polls showing that he was leading.

“We have every reason to believe that this fake news is sponsored by our rivals for political expediency after sensing defeat. Lies and propaganda (have) become the trademark of Wiper campaigns and its sympathisers have fashioned it as a tool to manoeuvre and hoodwink the public,” Mr Waita said in a statement.