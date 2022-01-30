When your spouse gets into politics

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who recently opened up on her experience as a successful politician with a failed marriage after her former husband demanded she renounces her political career.

By  Anita Chepkoech  &  Onyango K'Onyango

They sign up to stay with their spouses for better or worse. But wives and husbands of politicians are making the ultimate sacrifices’ as their spouses vie for elective seats. From endless cooking at home, financing campaigns and late night meetings, it’s a busy season for the spouses but this is coming with its share of challenges.

