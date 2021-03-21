When an earth tremor brought joy to Raila’s supporters

Raila Odinga
Photo credit: John Nyagah | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

If it affects ODM leader Raila Odinga, you are sure to see his supporters showing their love for the politician in ways only they know.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Didmus Barasa plans break from active politics

  2. Small parties look set to decide Israel vote

  3. State House is ours to lose, the ‘big four’ say after wins

  4. Hope for better access to water as State finalises mega projects

  5. Internet blackout as Republic of Congo votes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.