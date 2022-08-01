What you need to know of Kenya elections as at August 1

It is barely a week to the August 9 General Election and its getting uncomfortably messy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, were back to their jabs at each other, with the latter saying he has never had plans to kill his deputy’s supporters as alluded by DP Ruto during his campaigns in Rift Valley over the weekend.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has been a source of grief to his erstwhile party, Wiper, and a blessing to the Kenya Kwanza fraternity as he crossed over to the DP Ruto led faction last weekend. He has been called a spy by his former party members.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga wants the Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate, Rigathi Gachagua disqualified over corruption deals after the High Court ruled Mr Gachagua could not explain the source of his wealth.

Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka is not amused by DP Ruto’s antics in his Ukambani backyard and issued a warning to the country’s second in command.

Here is all you need to know of Kenya’s election as of August 1.

Gachagua is corrupt and should be disqualified - Raila

The Azimio presdidential candidate, Raila Odinga, said after the High Court ruled that Mr Gachagua could not explain the source of his Sh200 million, he should now be disqualified from the race, with just a week to the August 9 polls.

Speaking in Eldoret town yesterday, Deputy President William Ruto and Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate’s home turf, the former Prime Minister gunning for the presidency said they are competing with a team which is known for corruption hence should not be entrusted with the leadership of the country.

“Already Ruto's running mate was charged with funds he had stolen. Sh200 million in his account. He has been convicted; therefore, he should be disqualified. Ruto should disqualify his running mate,” said Mr Odinga.

Give me 90 percent of Vihiga Votes and nothing less - Ruto to Mudavadi

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday piled pressure on ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to deliver 90 per cent of the votes in his Vihiga County backyard to ward off the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya onslaught in the region.

Campaigning at the Hamisi stadium in Vihiga, DP Ruto said the 75 per cent being proposed by voters is "too little.”

The pressure for more votes comes about a week to the General Election and at the time when the region's leaders are on a charm offensive to hit the target that would guarantee the region the 30 per cent stake in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Mr Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang'ula were given a target of 70 per cent from the entire western so as to be assured implementation of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance agreement.

Dr Ruto who was accompanied by Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula asked the more than 310,000 voters to boost the proposed numbers in his favour.

Uhuru comes clean on Ruto’s claims of death threats

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday assured his deputy, William Ruto that he has no intention of harming him, his family or allies, following allegations by the Deputy President that their lives are in danger.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Nairobi Expressway at JKIA toll station, President Kenyatta told his deputy to focus on promoting his manifesto and avoid spreading lies.

“In a week’s time we will be exercising our constitutional right to choose the next administration. I want to urge Kenyans to maintain peace during the remaining campaign period. And on and after the day of the election.

There is no need to call each other names. Everybody, including myself has the freedom to vote for their preferred candidate,” he said.

“The decision rests with Kenyans. There is no need to lie. Haven’t you insulted me for three years? Haven’t I been the holder of this office for those three years? I had the power to do so. Now, when I am getting ready to hand over, and have limited powers, do you think I have the time to look for you? Please focus on your campaigns and sell your manifesto. I am finishing up on my work. Leave me alone,” said the president.

“Should Kenyans decide to vote for you, well and good. Should they choose otherwise, we will go home together, and life will go on,” he said.

Judas? Sonko joins Kenya Kwanza months after being Wiper’s life member

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko jumped ship and joined Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance Saturday barely three months after joining Wiper Democratic Movement as a life member.

Mr Sonko, who has been engaged in numerous court battles in a bid to be cleared to vie for Mombasa governorship position, met Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday morning at his residence in Karen.

Mr Sonko had earlier announced he would support United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate Hassan Omar for the governor race. He said should his petitions be disallowed again and his running mate Ali Mbogo not cleared to run, he would shift his support to Mr Omar.

This comes barely two days after a three-judge bench of the High Court dismissed his applications seeking to quash revocation of his clearance for the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

The Interim Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already cleared, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir (ODM), Mr Omar (UDA), Daniel Kitsao (independent), Shafii Makazi (Upia), Said Abdhalla (Usawa Kwa Wote), former Nyali MP Mr Hezron Awiti (VDP), and Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi (PAA).

DP Ruto made the announcement on his social media pages and welcomed the former Nairobi governor to his camp.

A few weeks ago, Mr Sonko had also met President Uhuru Kenyatta and joined him in a series of rallies around Nairobi.

During the rallies, Sonko would be seen rallying Nairobi residents to support Azimio One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

Catholic Bishops want politicians to behave and avert poll crisis

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops have called for leaders seeking elective posts to shun the verbal dress drawn that have characterised their campaigns in the recent days, urging them to respect one another as the 2022 General Election draws near.

In a statement issued by Nyeri diocese archbishop Anthony Muheria, the bishops asked politicians to desist from making pronouncements and utterances that can provoke anxiety among Kenyans and lead to violence.

He further urged Kenyans to exercise their democratic right by coming out and voting on August 9, noting that failure to do so would give room for less qualified candidates including the corrupt people and less worthy people to win seats they clearly should not.

“We can change the direction of this country through our vote and we must not sell it off through cheap handouts in these last days. May we elect leaders who will bring honour to our country,” he said, urging for level headedness and sobriety from all involved in the process such as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and government agencies.

The archbishop further called for civility after the elections noting that there will be only one possible winner as the elections cannot be a do or die contest.

He asked those who win to maintain humility and those who will lose to equally concede graciously without causing chaos.

DP Ruto storms Ukambani, pledges basketful of goodies

On Saturday Deputy President William Ruto asked residents of Kitui, Makueni and Machakos counties to reject Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

He accused Mr Odinga and his Azimio allies of “looking the other way as the cost of living hits the roof”.

The DP promised to lower the cost of drugs, food and other essential commodities if he succeeds President Kenyatta next month.

He said the cost of a bag of fertiliser would reduce “from the current Sh7,000 to Sh2,500” if he becomes president.

Dr Ruto also promoted his bottom-up economic model, saying it would build small-scale businesses through affordable and accessible credit.

The Kenya Kwanza chief addressed roadside rallies in Mwingi and Mutomo townships in Kitui County as well as Machakos and Mlolongo in Machakos County.

The Ukambani tour came a day after Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua were in the region which voted overwhelmingly for the Azimio presidential candidate in 2013 and 2017.

Leave me alone- Kalonzo to Ruto

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has criticised the Deputy President William Ruto for disrespecting his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta while campaigning instead of facing his main competitor Raila Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate.

Mr Kalonzo also told the DP to stop making derogatory remarks about him (Kalonzo) in his campaign rallies and added that he did not need any sympathies from Dr Ruto.

He accused Dr Ruto of inciting Rift Valley residents against President Kenyatta ahead of the General Election.

“He (Ruto) was there and he was telling Uhuru to leave him alone. He went to my Mwingi backyard and he was pretending to be my advocate. He claimed I had been oppressed by Odinga, do I look like an oppressed person?” asked Mr Kalonzo.

“He claimed that I was forced into an interview by Raila and I failed. I did not send Ruto to those things. I am telling you Ruto, please, leave me alone. Hunt for your votes, I am not even on the ballot, what are you looking me for? Chase after Odinga, he will beat you.”

The Wiper leader said he was shocked by the manner in which Dr Ruto was insulting the head of state, noting that he has moved around the world and not seen anything like that.

“We have seen wonders. I have moved the world over and not seen a Deputy directly insulting his boss in such a manner, like Ruto is doing to Uhuru,” said Mr Kalonzo.

Why buying of IDs is proving a headache in the August Elections

Allegations of buying of national identity cards from prospective voters, attempts to bribe party polling agents and alleged scheme to deploy chiefs to influence the August 9 polls have rocked the presidential race, barely a week to the ballot.

Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition of Raila Odinga Saturday kicked up a storm accusing each other of engaging in dirty tricks to win the highly charged race.

Dr Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of coercing chiefs and other civil servants into using their positions to help Mr Odinga win the succession race.

This as Jubilee Party, through its secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni, claimed that DP Ruto was also scheming to buy out Azimio poll agents, especially in Mt Kenya, where he enjoys substantive backing.

NCIC wants Facebook suspended

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) threatened to recommend the suspension of social media giant Facebook from Kenya if it does not tame hate speech and incitement on its platforms last Friday.

This follows a new investigative report by Global Witness that revealed Facebook's failure to detect ads with hate speech messages. According to the report, Facebook approved 20 ads (10 in English and 10 in Kiswahili) promoting ethnic violence and calling for rape, slaughter and beheading of persons.

According to NCIC commissioner Danvas Makori, Facebook, a platform owned by Meta, has violated laws in the country and their efforts to get it take responsibility have failed.

“They have allowed themselves to be a platform of hate speech, misinformation and disinformation in clear violation of NCIC Act and Communications Act of Kenya,” Mr Makori said.

The commissioner accused the platform of applying double standards in content modulation.

“The content modulation of Facebook in other countries such as the US and those in Europe is robust. We are giving Facebook time to comply with our laws and regulations on hate speech. If Facebook does not comply within seven days, we will recommend the suspension of its operations,” he added.

But Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i refuted the claims saying Kenya was a mature democracy and the government would not resort to suspend any social media platform or shut the internet during the elections.