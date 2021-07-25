Wetangula: Nasa is dead, all partners deserve share of funds

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has said the party is no longer affiliated to Nasa since the coalition is long dead.

Senator Wetangula has further said the only thing that remains is the equal sharing of assets among the coalition partners.

The senator also said ODM leader Raila Odinga hammered the final nail on Nasa's coffin way back in March 2018 when he entered a political pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Handshake deal.

"Just like in any death where property is shared, what is remaining is succession. We have already made a decision as One Kenya Alliance that what is left of Nasa are issues of accountability and declaration of where the coalition is to be buried," Wetangula said on Sunday.

The senator also weighed in on the dispute among the coalition partners over the sharing of political parties’ funds.

"It's shocking that after ODM repeatedly said that they owe us nothing, right now they have written to the Register of Political Parties saying that the matter should be discussed yet when Kalonzo Musyoka did the same they opposed it. This is a contradiction," he said.

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has demanded that political parties' funds be shared equally among all the partners of Nasa coalition. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

"The thousands of votes that our people voted for ODM party leader in 2017 after our campaigns as Nasa team have now translated into monies that must be shared equitably before Nasa is buried," he said.

Wetangula said that even Isaac Ruto's Chama Cha Mashinani, which left the coalition earlier, deserves the monies meant for the coalition partners.

The senator, who was addressing the media after meeting Tachoni Council of Elders, said ODM has both moral and legal obligation under the Constitution to divide the cash equally.

His remarks followings a meeting between Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka on Thursday over the dispute.

At this happened, two Nasa constituent parties vowed to boycott a meeting proposed by ODM to resolve the impasse.

Ford-Kenya and Mr Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) have vowed to snub the talks to be convened by Registrar of Political parties Anne Nderitu at ODM’s request to discuss the funds.