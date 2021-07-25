Wetangula: Nasa is dead, all partners deserve share of funds

By  Brian Ojamaa

  • Senator Wetangula faults ODM leader Raila Odinga for Nasa's natural death.
  • Ford Kenya boss says ODM has moral and legal obligation to divide parties cash equally.

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has said the party is no longer affiliated to Nasa since the coalition is long dead.

