We will reward Kenya Kwanza loyalists before newcomers -DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted that "Johnny-come-lately" in the Kenya Kwanza administration will be rewarded after the coalition's founders.

In reference to Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula who was present, the country’s second in command who was speaking on Sunday in Koilel, Uasin Gishu County, alluded that positions are given based on one’s contribution to Kenya Kwanza victory in the August 9 General Election.

In what seemed to be a message directed to individuals who joined President William Ruto’s camp after elections, DP Gachagua said there is no way latecomers who contributed nothing to their election victory would be given special treatment before founders the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“I want to say thank you to Wetang’ula, people of Bungoma and Trans Nzoia, your votes helped us a lot. Thank you very much our speaker. Ndiyo ujue unavuna ulichopanda, si alitusaidia, sasa amepata spika, wengine wanataka kuvuna pahali hawakupanda, wale walipanda, kwanza wavune. Tukimalizana na wale wote walipanda, wakishavuna, wale hawakupanda wachukue yale yatabaki ndiyo tusonge mbele,” said the DP.

(Yes, you should know that you are reaping what you sow, didn't he help us? now he (Mr Wetang’ula) has got a speaker position, others want to reap where they did not sow, those who sowed should reap first. When we are done with all those who sow, those who didn't should take what is left and then we move forward.)

Revised list

His sentiment came just a day after the Public Service Commission (PSC) revised the list of candidates shortlisted for Principal Secretary jobs.

The agency had on Friday night cancelled an earlier list of short-listed candidates for the position of Principal Secretaries and issued a new, expanded one.

The commission said it had reviewed the number of short-listed candidates “in order to increase inclusivity with regard to gender, the marginalised and minority groups, the youth and persons living with disability...”

The new list has a total of 585 candidates. The earlier list had 477 candidates. This means that 108 persons were added.

But analysis of the new entrants by the Nation established most of them were individuals who are very close to the Kenya Kwanza bigwigs and contributed to the victory of Dr Ruto and his deputy.

Mr Gachagua’s statement implies that the likes of former Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana, James Ongwae (Kisii), Jack Ranguma (Kisumu), former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, ex-Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong'era, former lawmakers like Olago Aluoch among others who joined after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Dr Ruto winner on August 15 are likely to land less lucrative state jobs.

DP Gachagua, who was accompanied by Speaker Wetang’ula, Transport Cabinet nominee Kipchumba Murkomen, governors Patrick Ole Ntutu (Narok), Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung'wa, senators Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Hillary Sigei (Bomet), Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro among others said President Ruto’s administration will not be vindictive to individuals who were used by the previous regime to frustrate them politically.

“Regional Commissioners and County Commissioners I had a meeting with them yesterday (Saturday) and I have told them that we do not hold any grudge against them.

They were just following orders. They were being used; we cannot blame you. Please let’s work together but work itself has changed.

This issue of humiliating people has come to an end,” said the DP noting that public administrators have to respect elected leaders

He also reiterated that the current administration will serve all Kenyans equally hence there should not be any fear that there are areas which will be sidelined.

He assured the National Government Administration (NGAO) members that they will not lose their jobs. He said the current regime will make good use of them.

According to Mr Gachagua, although they have forgiven all public officers who were used to humiliate them, he said that in Dr Ruto’s administration, they should be prepared to speak the truth.

“I would like to tell those who were in Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, we have accepted to be with you but please, change. You have to accept the truth. We will tell Kenyans the truth,” said DP Gachagua.

In what seemed to be a response to the Central Bank of Kenya which contradicted him last week over claims that it did not have a sufficient foreign exchange for oil importers insisting it does not control foreign exchange for commercial banks, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) deputy party leader said government officials going forward have to be truthful with Kenyans.

“Now these government officials who are trying to exchange words with us, if we say that a certain department is down and everyone knows that, we are giving reasons and you are there refuting it and you are a leader, why can’t you tell us the reason then? Kenyans need to know the truth,” said Mr Gachagua.

Speaker Wetang’ula said President Ruto’s victory had brought to an end ethnicity and political blackmails.

“The biggest casualty in the just-concluded election is tribalism. Tribalism and fear which were being sold to people did not succeed. In fact, those who were purveying falsehood about ethnicity have now retreated to shame,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

He pleaded with Kenyans to be patient with the government as it works to fulfil the promises made during campaigns. He said that they had inherited a dilapidated economy.

“We have great expectations out of the election and we also have serious challenges after the election. Now, the government of Kenya Kwanza has started laying out the ground to deliver on its pledges. I know that the government of President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua is going to revive our economy. We will put a smile on everyone’s face because we mean business,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

On his part, Mr Ichung’wa hinted that the Kenya Kwanza administration will go after senior individuals in the Jubilee administration who looted the public coffers.