We will pay back in equal measure: Rift Valley leaders tell Mudavadi, Wetangula

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula received praise from Rift Valley leaders for their effective leadership in bringing the people of Western Kenya together and guiding them toward working constructively with the government.

Speaking at Sulungai Primary School in Kakamega County, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, and Farouk Kibet, an aide to President William Ruto, expressed their intention to collaborate with their Western Kenya counterparts in the lead-up to the 2027 elections and beyond.

The leaders expressed their willingness to support Mudavadi and Wetangula in their pursuit of succession politics in Kenya after President Ruto, in the spirit of togetherness.

They acknowledged the people of Western Kenya for providing them with the opportunity to work with Dr Ruto and praised their unity.

"When you see me (Koti Moja) here where my brothers Musalia and Weta are, be rest assured there is a message we the people of Rift Valley are sending. I am the Governor of the President so the people of Western should be ready and be informed something is cooking,” said Mr Bii.

The leaders assured the people of Western Kenya that their support was not in vain, and they would reciprocate the gesture when the time comes.

“I laud the unity portrayed by the people of Western Kenya and I want to assure them all was not in vain. We want to assure them we will also reciprocate at the opportune time. When your time comes we will pay you back,” said Mr Kibet.

Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula urged the Mulembe nation to sustain peace and unity in their region as they promised to provide leadership that would facilitate the region's progress by tapping into its potential.

They assured the Mulembe nation and other communities in Western Kenya that their leadership would lead to greater success.

“After many years of looking towards the lake, my brother Musalia and I came to the realization that we had been leading our people in the wrong political direction. However, when we decided to change our approach and teamed up with our neighbour Ruto in the run-up to the 2022 General Election, we were able to achieve a significant shift in our fortunes.," said Mr Wetang’ula.