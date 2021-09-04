We will help Raila Odinga secure presidency, say Mt Kenya leaders

A section of Mt Kenya leaders on Thursday confessed on how the region had demonised ODM leader Raila Odinga in past elections.

The leaders promised to demystify the claims against Mr Odinga and rally the region to support his presidential bid in next year’s election.

Speaking at an event organised by Mt Kenya Foundation, an outfit consisting mainly of business tycoons and professionals from the region, Meru leaders who hosted Mr Odinga for a luncheon at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi said they were glad he had secured President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support in his fifth stab at the presidency, and promised to crisscross the region in vote hunt for his bid.

Led by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, the leaders vowed to roll up their sleeves and take Mr Odinga’s presidential campaigns to the region as they seek to demystify what they termed as “perpetual lies” against the person of Mr Odinga in his past attempt at the top seat.

“We developed fiction and narratives to demonise Raila in the past when he contested against former President Mwai Kibaki and incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta so that they could win the elections. But now that the two (Kibaki and Uhuru) are no longer running for presidency, we have to support him for having stood with us in 2002,” declared Mr Murungi.

Secure Mt Kenya votes

He went on: “In the past he has contested, we had to paint him black so that he could not win when we well knew there was nothing wrong with him. We are now ready to help him secure Mt Kenya votes.”

Other leaders who attended the Ameru Professionals and Business Community meeting included; National Assembly Deputy Majority Whip Maoka Maore, retired Judge and Director of the defunct Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission

(KACC) Aaron Ringera, former Interior PS Mutea Iringo, Lapsset board chairman Titus Ibui, former Minister Dr Kilemi Mwiria and Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu among other guests.

Others were Mr Odinga’s elder brother Dr Oburu Oginga, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Raila Odinga Jnr.

Mr Murungi said their focus will now be to cleanse Mr Odinga since all the ill-words against him “were now part of history yet politics is all about what is happening today, tomorrow and in the future.”

Former Education Assistant Minister Dr Kilemi Mwiria said Mr Odinga had almost won three elections in the past without Mt Kenya support and the State machinery against his bid.

“Now that he has the support of the President, we are confident he will become the next president of this country,” said Dr Mwiria.

Demystify lies

He said the Ameru community was committed to back Mr Odinga’s bid and will “demystify the lies created about you and fight for you.”

“Those telling you that the ground in Mt Kenya is not good for you, we know it is so because of the lies that had been peddled against you in the past but we are now committed to walk with you and tell our people the truth about your achievements and courage that has made the country to be where it is today,” Dr Mwiria said.

In an apparent attack against Deputy President William Ruto, the former Tigania West MP said the region will not back leaders impoverishing its people through ‘handouts.’

Political activist Japheth Moroko urged President Kenyatta to help Mr Odinga “climb the Mountain in hunt for votes.”

Handshake

“Your handshake with the president was a sign of peace and in the same spirit President Uhuru should hold your hand and help you scale the Mountain,” he said.

He also vowed to ensure they decipher the “lies against Mr Odinga because in our region whenever a baby cried he was scared by being told that Raila Odinga would be called to deal with him.”

“We must now tell our people the truth about Baba (Mr Odinga.”

Mr Odinga promised to revive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which he notes had good benefits for the people of Mt Kenya region and the country at large.

“Some people kept saying we were using BBI to look for jobs yet it had several benefits among them increased revenue to the counties, the youth fund which envisaged a seven year tax holiday among other benefits.”

“I want to promise that we shall ensure all those benefits are realised,” Mr Odinga assured.

He noted that in the spirit of his ‘Handshake’ deal with President Kenyatta, he was committed to uniting the country through the Azimio la Umoja (Call for Unity) he launched in Nakuru County last Month.

Handouts

“We have a programme to transform this country and my view is to form a partnership with the people. We have a clear programme for the youth and women through proper empowerment,” he said.

In a jab directed at DP Ruto, Mr Odinga said Kenyans do not want “handouts and treatment like second hand citizens.”

“A country cannot grow if only half of the population is working and half denied opportunity,” said the ODM leader.

Mr Maore said they were ready to “open up the Mt Kenya gateways for Mr Odinga to make inroads to the region.”

He also accused Dr Ruto of “insulting President Kenyatta,” arguing that he should forget about the community’s votes.

Dr Oginga said his brother Mr Odinga was ready to visit Mt Kenya and explain his agenda to the people there.

“My humble request is that the notion that Raila cannot climb Mt Kenya should be buried once and for all. Raila being a businessman and a professional, he has good plans for the region. He shall bury the hatchet between Mt Kenya and the Lake,” Dr Oginga said.

Mr Orengo warned that “people who come with simple solutions can lead the country to disasters.”

“The Mountain and the Lake shall work together for the sake of peace and unity of this country,” he said.