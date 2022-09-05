We’re confident of win because our cause is just, Raila says on election case

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga Sunday expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will deliver justice in its ruling today.

Mr Odinga, who was speaking when he met Meru leaders led by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, said he had high hopes and confidence in the seven judges of the apex court deciding his petition against the validity of President-elect William Ruto’s declaration as August 9 presidential elections winner.

“We are confident that our cause is just. I don’t want to speculate or anticipate the ruling of the court but I believe that the judges are people who are learned and qualified and fair therefore I believe that they will deliver a just ruling,” Mr Odinga said in Nairobi yesterday.

The Bench, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, is set to give its ruling today in the petition Mr Odinga says has proven that illegalities and irregularities marred the elections that should be cancelled.

Mr Odinga termed former Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi’s move to join Dr Ruto as opportunistic.

The Azimio boss was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, Mr Munya, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, former Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, former Kitui governor Charity Ngilu, and ex-Mombasa county chief Hassan Joho.

The leaders said Azimio will remain a strong force, and warned other politicians against quitting the coalition.

Ms Karua congratulated the team for staying on course, “during these tough times... It’s better to have few committed members than have hangers on whose minds are elsewhere,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Murungi, the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) leader, has blamed “internal sabotage” within the Azimio coalition for the humiliating defeat he suffered at the hands of Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

In retaliation

In a veiled attack on Mr Munya, Mr Murungi said that were it not for the sabotage, he could have retained the seat.

He accused Mr Munya of refusing to support him during the campaigns despite being in the same coalition.

At one point, he declared support for former Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea who lost to Mr Mpuru Aburi in retaliation against the latter’s support for Ms Mwangaza.

Mr Aburi had, in the company of Mr Munya, declared support for Ms Mwangaza, dealing Mr Murungi’s campaigns a blow.

The former governor said he would support Dr Ruto unconditionally and pledged to back him in the event of a repeat of the presidential election should the Supreme Court overturn his victory.

“The petition at the Supreme Court is a complex one and many people might not understand it but we believe the lawyers and judges will do their best and do justice in accordance with the law. DEP will stand with you irrespective of the final outcome of that case,” Mr Murungi said.

He heaped praises on Dr Ruto, saying, he will be a decisive, no-nonsense leader who would steer the country well if his election is upheld by the apex court.