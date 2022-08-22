We’ll treat Uhuru Kenyatta with respect, William Ruto says

President-elect William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua yesterday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of a peaceful retirement as they thanked voters in Mt Kenya for their overwhelming support in the August 9 polls.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service organised by Githunguri MP-elect Gathoni Wamuchomba in Kiambu County, Dr Ruto pledged to unite Kenyans after the hotly contested elections.

“We thank President Kenyatta for his contribution to the nation and for bringing us this far. I want to assure him that he will have his respect and his rightful place as a leader who is retiring as a president. We will ensure our nation is united,” Dr Ruto said at PCEA Gathiruini Church.

Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Embu, Meru and Nakuru collectively gave Dr Ruto nearly three million votes.

His main challenger, Mr Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja, got 847, 709 votes in Mt Kenya, which partly explains the close contest considering the ODM supremo performed poorly in the region in past elections.

Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho, Nandi, West Pokot and Uasin Gishu collectively gave Dr Ruto 1,602,807 votes. Taken together with the Mt Kenya bloc, the two regions contributed 4,541,116 or 63 per cent of Dr Ruto’s national tally. In the results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Dr Ruto polled 7,176,141 votes or 50.49 per cent, while Mr Odinga had 6,942,930 (48.85 per cent).

Mr Odinga has challenged the results, and is widely expected to file his petition at the Supreme Court today.

“The great people of Mt Kenya did it for us. They have changed the politics of our country. We won’t let you down. I wish to sincerely thank them for standing with me, burying the politics of tribalism,” said Dr Ruto.

“Kiambu gave me the highest number of votes than any other county, even higher than my home county of Uasin Gishu,” he said. He added that the rise in the number of counties where he had at least 25 per cent of the vote – 39 of the 47, up from 34 in 2017 – confirmed his wide base of support.

“We have the broadest mandate from the widest support base of the nation. I want to assure Kenyans that there will not be a part of the country that will be discriminated against. We will develop all of regions equally,” said Dr Ruto.

The President-elect lauded Mr Odinga for taking the legal route as opposed to mass protests.

“For the first time, our opponents have maintained peace; no demonstrations and no street protests,” he said.

He noted that by voting for him, Kenyans had raised the leadership bar against ethnicity and tribalism.

Dr Ruto said his administration would complete stalled projects in the country that have pending bills of over Sh500 billion to enhance service delivery.

Mr Gachagua thanked Kenyans for giving them a chance, even as he celebrated key Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders who worked day and night for their campaign.

He cited Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, Kiharu’s Ndindi Nyoro, Kandara’s Alice Wahome, and Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara as those who were key in their campaigns.