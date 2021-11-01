We’ll name flagbearer by December, OKA says

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals say they will name the coalition’s presidential flagbearer at the end of the year, dismissing reports that they are under pressure to support ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper Party’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya and Baringo Senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi said they would decide in eight weeks who among them would contest the presidency.

They spoke in Thika, Kiambu County, where they were accompanied by former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo.

The OKA principals, who addressed meetings in Makongeni and Githurai, said they are united, dispelling reports that some of them are engaged in secret meetings with Mr Odinga.

Referring to reports that OKA leaders are being coerced by President Kenyatta into throwing their weight behind the ODM boss, Mr Mudavadi said Kenyans should be left to make their own choices.

“We should promote the rule of law and the principle of democracy. We should be preaching peace. Those campaigning should be free to visit any part of the country,” Mr Mudavadi said.

Mr Musyoka said OKA would do all it can to settle the country’s debts in two years if it wins the presidency.

He said Kenya can easily pay the loans if it tackles corruption, stops wastage and begins exploring its natural resources and wealth.

“One of the things we are proposing as OKA is on our copper and iron-filled hills. A lot of these places we have not discovered have very valuable resources,” said Mr Musyoka.