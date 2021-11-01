We’ll name flagbearer by December, OKA says

OKA

OKA principal Gideon Moi addresses Kakamega town residents during a rally. 

Photo credit: IsaacWale | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals say they will name the coalition’s presidential flagbearer at the end of the year, dismissing reports that they are under pressure to support ODM leader Raila Odinga.

