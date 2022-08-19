We have evidence of rigging, says Azimio legal team

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Party Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua has maintained they will challenge the victory of President-elect William Ruto in Supreme Court, even as the coalition’s legal team says it is ready to present evidence of rigging in court.

Speaking at a funeral in Kiandieri village, Kirinyaga County, on Friday, Ms Karua said Dr Ruto will not be sworn in until their petition challenging his win is filed, heard and concluded by the Supreme Court.

“Justice is our shield and defender,” she said.

Karua : We shall accept court's ruling on presidential election petition

Ms Karua called on Azimio supporters to remain peaceful as she and Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, seek legal redress over the just concluded presidential elections.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, who said he is part of Azimio’s legal team, said they could prove that the elections were marred by irregularities.

“We have sufficient evidence of massive rigging in the presidential election and we shall prove that in court,” he said.

Ms Karua said Azimio wants the Supreme Court to determine the actual outcome of the August 9 presidential polls so that all Kenyans can be satisfied.

“We would like to know whether the presidential tallied votes were genuine or fake,” added Ms Karua.

She said that Kenya deserves justice and peace to grow the economy adding that defeat is not in Azimio's vocabulary.

“We don't know defeat and we shall push on until Justice is done,” she said.

However, Ms Karua said they will accept the decision of the Supreme Court, whichever the verdict.

“The Supreme Court verdict will be final and we shall agree with it,” she said and asked Kenyans to continue with their daily lives peacefully.

The Kirinyaga Jubilee party chair, Mureithi Kang'ara, lashed out at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, accusing him of not being transparent on matters election.

“Chebukati put Kenyans in total darkness during the tallying of presidential votes and he should be investigated,” said Mr Kang'ara.

Outgoing Kirinyaga Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri, also called on Azimio supporters to be patient claiming the coalition won the presidential poll.