Preparations for Uhuru transition on course, says Matiang’i

Preparations for a transition of power have begun ahead of an expected change of guard as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10-year tenure enters the homestretch.

The Cabinet has prepared handing over reports in preparation for the exit of the President and his team after the August 9 polls.

Speaking Thursday after a meeting with development partners, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i assured the donors that preparations for the handover have already been made with eyes on a smooth transition to the next government.

He said that the government has firmed up plans to ensure there will be a smooth transition after next month’s elections, assuring the partners that there is no cause for alarm.

Dr Matiang’i explained that, in line with President Kenyatta’s directive, cabinet secretaries are now preparing to present their handover notes by the end of the week in readiness for the expected change of guard and in appreciation for the need for continuity in government.

“The President has instructed us to prepare handing-over notes, and our cabinet colleagues can tell you that all of us have completed our handing over reports. We are prepared to do the democratic thing as government and we will ensure that there is a smooth succession, and we will give it 100 percent support,” said Dr Matiang’i during the last roundtable talks with the partners.

Election upheavals

The CS, who is also the chairperson of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee, said special arrangements have also been made to forestall any election upheavals.

He assured the partners including representatives from the US, the European Union and international donor agencies including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund that mapping of the current security situation compared to similar periods in the past informed the expectations that this year’s election will be largely peaceful.