Wanjigi responds to critic seeking to block his State House bid

ODM Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi. ODM has threatened to discipline him for opening parallel party offices

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Joseph Wangui

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi has said the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has no jurisdiction to determine a case filed by a Nyeri politician opposing his State House quest.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.